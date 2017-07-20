Lucy Rose to play Nottingham and Sheffield

Have your say

British folk artist Lucy Rose has announced a new run of tour dates for the autumn.

The singer-songwriter will play Plug in Sheffield on November 9 and the Glee Club in Nottingham on November 22.

She released her acclaimed third album Something’s Changing this month and played tracks from it at this year’s Glastonbury Festvial.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2ugADRF (Sheffield) and http://bit.ly/2sTS61h (Nottingham)