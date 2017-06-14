Jonathan Pie is going Back to the Studio in Nottingham

The world’s most frustrated news reporter Jonathan Pie is hitting the streets again next year with his new show, Back To The Studio.

And he will be broadcasting live from Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on February 20

Jonathan Pie is the creation of Tom Walker and has been described by master political comedian Rory Bremner as ‘the most important satirical creation since Partridge’.

With more than 900,000 Facebook followers, his weekly videos regularly achieve millions of views.

His response to the election of Donald Trump was viewed more than 120 million times world wide.

In his new show, Jonathan is angrier than ever.

Join him as he attempts to host a night of serious discussion on current affairs whilst simultaneously trying to smash the system from within.

It’s a night of political comedy that soon descends into chaos.

Tickets are available now 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2s79rUW