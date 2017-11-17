Jon Richardson is getting old for laughs in Nottingham

British Comedy Award nominee Jon Richardson is bringing his Old Man tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this month.

Join the star of Live At The Apollo and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown as he complains about the state of the world and offer no solutions.

Since his last show he has become a husband and father, seen the UK vote to leave the EU and watched the rise of Donald Trump.

And all of this has left him asking one question; Why does it seem that no one else alive can correctly load a dishwasher?

Come and see what Jon Richardson can do with words when he has more than 30 seconds to work with.

Best known as a team captain on 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, Jon is also a regular on other hit television and radio shows, including Have I Got News For You and Live At The Apollo (both BBC1), Comedy Gala Live At The O2 (Channel 4) and Taskmaster (Dave).

He can also be heard hosting The Warm Up show on talkSPORT with Matt Forde every Saturday.

He is in Nottingham on November 25 and tickets are available on 0115 9895555 or http://bit.ly/2mauHGW

Please note: This show is for over-14s only.