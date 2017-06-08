James Blunt to star new tour in Nottingham

James Blunt will kick-off his latest UK tour at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena later this year.

He released his fifth studio album, The Afterlove in March and will now be touring the album with a series of headline dates this autumn.

This is the first tour for James following his extensive Moon Landing Tour, which saw him perform more than 140 shows across the world over the course of a year.

He is at Nottingham Arena on November 17 where support will come from Jamie Lawson.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2pDnkZR