James Acaster has some Classic Scrapes to share

Comedy star James Acaster is back on tour this autumn on the back of releasing his book Classic Scrapes this month.

And he will be at The Leadmill in Sheffield on November 9 and Nottingham’s Glee Club on November 15

James Acaster has been nominated for the Edinburgh Comedy Award five times and has appeared on prime-time TV shows like Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo and Russell Howard’s Stand Up Central.

But behind the fame and critical acclaim is a man perpetually getting into trouble.

Whether it’s disappointing a skydiving instructor mid-flight, hiding from thugs in a bush wearing a bright red dress, or annoying the Kettering Board Games club, a didgeridoo-playing conspiracy theorist and some bemused Christians, James is always finding new ways to embarrass himself.

He has now written a book recounting these tales (including never-before-heard stories) in all their glorious stupidity.

The book, published by Headline, will be released on hardback on August 24.

The book will also be available as an eBook and on audio digital download.

To accompany the book’s release, James will be heading out on tour to read sneak peek extracts taken from the book in his inimitable style.

Tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2umrgfg (Nottingham) or http://bit.ly/2u6sXlS (Sheffield).