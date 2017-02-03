Jack Whitehall is at large in Nottingham

Jack Whitehall brings his tour show, Jack Whitehall At Large, to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this month.

One of the UK’s brightest comedic talents returns to stand-up with his biggest ever tour.

Jack will be bringing his unique brand of high-intensity silliness to thousands of fans on his first tour since the critically-acclaimed Jack Whitehall Gets Around.

Fans can expect comedy pyrotechnics from one of UK stand-up’s biggest stars.

He is at the Arena on February 14 and 25.

Ticket details are on www.motorpointarenanottingham.com