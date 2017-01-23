Jack Frost has winter fun for young theatre fans

Wrap up warm because Jack Frost is coming to Nottingham Playhouse this weekend.

Moon On A Stick present this magical, wintry production that brings Jack Frost to life through puppetry, live music and enchanting storytelling.

Meet the mischievous sprite as he takes you on a snowy adventure and spreads winter wherever he goes.

But don’t forget your hat and gloves or you’ll catch him nipping at your fingers and toes.

The production is at the Playhouse on Saturday, January 28 at 11am and 1.30pm.

Ticket details are on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk