Hunter & The Bear coming to Nottingham and Sheffield

Hailed as the ‘heroes British rock needs right now’ and lauded by everyone from Alt Press and Upset to Rhythm and Total Guitar, Hunter & The Bear are touring the UK this month.

And they will play The Harley in Sheffield on November 25 and The Bodega in Nottingham on November 27.

The band released their debut album Paper Heart earlier this year and have previously supported the likes of Eric Clapton, Simple Minds and Van Morrison, as well playing their own headline tours.

Tickets for their latest live shows at available at http://bit.ly/2isZx8L (Sheffield) or http://bit.ly/2zaGI4C (Nottingham)