Harriet Harman is talking A Woman’s Work at the Playhouse

Well known MP Harriet Harman is coming to Nottingham next week with her new tour.
One of Britain’s most prominent campaigning politicians, discusses her ground-breaking memoir A Woman’s Work and her life spent dedicated to fighting for equality and respect for women, in the home, workplace and in society.
She is at the Playhouse on Tuesday, November 21 and tickets are available at http://bit.ly/2zuE5IG
