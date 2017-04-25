Hardwick Hall hosts The Great British Food Festival

Families will be flocking to The Great British Food Festival at Hardwick Hall this weekend.

Now in its fourth year, the festival will run from April 29 to May 1.

More than 14,000 visitors attended this celebration of food in 2016.

Daniel Maycock, one of the organisers, said: “We love Hardwick Hall and the public that come are really up for a nice family foodie day out. The setting in front of the hall seems to go down great, and this year I have booked some sun!”

The event will have over 100 different traders, featuring the best of British Artisan food producers and street food vendors, along with craft and gift stalls, chef demos, foodie talks, man versus food competitions and live music.

On the hot food front, visitors will be able to try anything from traditional hog roast to Vietnamese and vegan dishes.

There is entertainment for all the family over the weekend, including kids’ cookery lessons, free circus skills, free craft and story time, and children’s rides.

Top local bands will be providing live music throughout the day.

To find out more about the Festival and book discounted advanced tickets online, visit www.greatbritishfoodfestival.com