Go Totally Tina in Mansfield

Tina Turner tribute show Totally Tina is at the Palace Theatre in Mansfield next week.

This award-winning international hit show pays tribute to the queen of rock with all of her classic hits.

Star Justine Riddoch was named Best Female Artist at the 2016 National Tribute Awards for her performance in the leading role.

The show is at the Palace on Thursday, October 12 and tickets are at http://bit.ly/2yvGPUp