Heanor Musical Theatre Company is presenting The Full Monty in Mansfield next week.

This award-winning stage version of the smash-hit film is at the Palace Theatre from April 20 to April 22.

Broke and desperate for cash, a group of unemployed steelworkers come up with a bold plan that will leave them exposed in many ways.

But have they got the courage to ‘let it go’?

Tickets are available on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2omdKsg

Please note: This show is unsuitable for under-14s