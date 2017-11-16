Geoff Norcott wants to be traditional at The Glee Club

Star of the BBC’s Live At The Apollo and The Mash Report, Edinburgh star Geoff Norcott is on the road next year with new show

And he is at The Glee Club in Nottingham on March 15.

The world is changing at a dizzying rate and Geoff is trying to hold modern views but worries that tradition is becoming a dirty word.

Meanwhile, in this divisive political climate, a Conservative and Leave-voting comedian is certainly a rare breed.

Geoff is happy to pick fights with the liberal choir on subjects including identity politics, Europe and the idea of toxic masculinity.

However, he is also happy to have a go at his own side too.

Geoff has written for Channel 4’s Alternative Election Night and featured on Question Time (BBC1) and The Daily Politics (BBC2) as well as various BBC radio programmes.

Tickets for his Nottingham date are available at http://bit.ly/2tsU0Hu