Folk stars The Eskies have Nottingham date

The Eskies are live at The Bodega in Nottingham next week.

After a summer playing various festivals, the Irish folk stars are back on the road this month on the back of releasing their second album, And Don’t Spare The Horses.

The album takes in genres as vast and varied as folk, klezmar and yiddish to rock, swing and blues and much in between.

They are at The Bodega on Wednesday, October 18.

Tickets are at http://bit.ly/2krTKof