Festive fun for district

Festive fun will be coming to Ashfield this December with the council’s Christmas festivals planned across the district.

The festivals in Sutton, Kirkby and Hucknall will feature ice and snow, alongside community entertainment and Christmas market stalls.

Kirkby Christmas festival begins the festive fun on Friday December 1, from 4pm to 8pm, and will include a synthetic ice rink and stage packed with fun and festive entertainment.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to meet Elsa and Batman and get involved in some Elf Antics.

Sutton Christmas festival is on Saturday December 2, from 10am to 4pm, featuring a snow globe and stage on Portland Square, stalls and activities along Low Street and in the Idlewells Shopping Centre.

There will be the opportunity to meet Elsa and Captain America, as well as Elf Antics.

Hucknall Christmas festival is set to take place on Wednesday, December 6, from 4pm to 8pm, and will feature the Wonder Ice Super Glide synthetic ice rink, which proved to be very popular last year, alongside a stage and entertainment on the market place.

There will also be the opportunity to meet Elsa and Spiderman and join in some fun activities!

Amanda Brown, portfolio holder for health and wellbeing at Ashfield district Council, said: “The Christmas festivals are a great opportunity for families to come out and enjoy some festive fun.

“We look forward to welcoming as many residents from in and around the district as possible for fantastic entertainment and to see the lights being switched on.

“This year’s festivals are better than ever and will get everyone in the Christmas spirit.”

The Lost City Adventure Golf and Everyone Active have donated towards the town centre Christmas trees.

For more information on the Christmas festivals contact Carol Hallam, community wellbeing team leader, on 01623 457410.

Alternatively,email c.hallam@ashfield.gov.uk.