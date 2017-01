Evil Scarecrow are bringing their Rock You Like A Hurricanado Tour to Nottingham’s Rock City this weekend.

Frontman Dr Hell said: “We’ll be bringing our biggest, silliest show yet along with some brand new, probably never heard before, music.

“Dust off your robot cardboard boxes and get ready to spin on the spot.”

They are at Rock City on Saturday, January 28.

Ticket details are on www.rock-city.co.uk