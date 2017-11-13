Enter Shikari set for Nottingham Arena date

British rock mavericks Enter Shikari will play Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena this weekend as part of their biggest ever UK arena tour.
The band are regulars at events like Download and released the album The Spark earlier this year.
The album reached number five on the UK charts, giving them their third UK top 10 album in a row and fourth overall.
Support comes from Lower Than Atlantic and Astroid Boys.
The gig is on Saturday, November 18 and tickets are on http://bit.ly/2mbKTbj
