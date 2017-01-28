What’s for dinner

Sweet Gem and Cod braised with peas

Serves: 2

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Cooking time: 20 minutes

Ingredients

90g Smoked bacon lardons

2 Sweet Gem Lettuce, sliced in half lengthways and any hard core removed

6 spring onions

2 handfuls frozen peas

200g vegetable or chicken stock

2 x 150g cod fillets, skinless and boneless

2 tbsp creme fraiche (low fat if you prefer)

1 sprig mint

Method

Heat a large frying pan, with a lid, and cook the lardons until brown and crisp. Transfer to a plate and set aside leaving approx. 1tbsp fat in the pan.

Lay the lettuce in the pan cut side down and sizzle for 2 minutes. Use a tongs to carefully turn the lettuce over, tuck the spring onions around and tip in the peas.

Carefully pour the stock into the pan, lay the cod pieces on top and season. Put the lid on the pan and leave to gently steam and simmer for 8-10 minutes until the cod is cooked through and the veg are soft.

Lift the veg and cod out onto two warmed wide bowls and keep warm. Stir in the creme fraiche into the remaining cooking liquor. Check the seasoning and pour the sauce over the cod and veg top with crisp lardons and torn mint leaves.