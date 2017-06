The latest UK tour of Funny Girl comes to the Theatre Royal in Nottingham next week.

Funny Girl brought global fame to Barbra Streisand and boasts some of the most iconic songs in theatre history, including People and Don’t Rain On My Parade.

This musical tells the story of Fanny Brice, whose vocal talents see her rise from Brooklyn music hall singer to Broadway star.

The show is at the Theatre Royal from June 12-17.

Tickets are at www.trch.co.uk