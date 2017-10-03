Catch Stewart Lee live in Nottingham

Hailed as one of the UK’s best stand-ups, Stewart Lee is at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall this week with his new show, Content Provider

After four years writing and performing his TV show Stewart Lee’s Comedy Vehicle, Content Provider is Stewart’s first brand new full-length show since the award-winning Carpet Remnant World.

He is at the Theatre Royal on Friday, October 6, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2lPm1Ui