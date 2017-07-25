Catch Milk Teeth live this week

Have your say

Milk Teeth have gigs in Nottingham and Sheffield on their new UK tour.

They are at The Plug in Sheffield on July 29 and The Bodega in Nottingham on August 1.

Tipped as one of the rising stars of the British rock scene by the likes of Daniel P Carter on Radio 1, the four-piece has recently signed to Roadrunner Records.

Tickets for their gigs are on http://bit.ly/2tRiV3p or http://bit.ly/2sXl0yv