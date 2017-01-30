C Duncan has live date in Nottingham

Scottish singer-songwriter C Duncan returns to Nottingham next week to play at the Bodega Social.

The Mercury Prize-nominated artist is back on the road touring his second album, The Midnight Sun.

The follow-up to his critically-acclaimed debut Architect, which earned him his Mercury nomination, The Midnight Sun was recorded entirely in the singer’s Glasgow flat and takes its inspiration from the 1960s TV series The Twilight Zone.

As a result, it has seen Duncan delving into more expansive and experimental territories.

His live show has also grown in the last year with the addition of a four-piece band.

His Nottingham gig is on February 4.

Details: www.seetickets.com or www.alttickets.com