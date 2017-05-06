Bolsover Drama Group stage marital comedy

A tale of matrimonial mayhem unfolds next week as Bolsover Drama Group stage J.B. Priestley’s comedy ‘When We Are Married’.

Three couples, Joseph and Maria Helliwell (played by Istvan Koszegi and Holly Wood), Albert and Annie Parker (Ian Simpson and Angela Mitchell) and Herbert and Clara Soppitt (Derrick Hulett and Donna Knowles), along with the Helliwell’s niece Nancy Holmes (Dawn Blackburn), are celebrating their silver wedding all on the same day.

The celebrations take a turn for the worse when chapel organist Gerald Forbes (Chris Peck) informs the three couples that he recently met the parson who conducted the triple wedding ceremony – and discovered he was not authorised to do so.

Pandemonium breaks out when these pillars of society believe they have been living in sin for 25 years, not helped by the presence of the Helliwells’ charwoman Mrs Northrop (Chrissy Smith) and maid Ruby Birtle (Michelle Shaw) and the local clergyman Rev. Clement Mercer (Ray Wignall). In addition to this also in attendance are the ‘Yorkshire Argus’ newspaper’s reporter Fred Dyson (Ken Radmore) and photographer Henry Ormonroyd (Ray Hall), who have been sent to cover the special occasion.

The situation is further confused with the arrival of Lottie Grady (Hazel Simpson), who believes one of the (now seemingly un-married) men had made a proposal to marry her when they recently met in Blackpool.

Catch the fun at the Assembly Rooms, Bolsoover, from May 11 to 13 at 7.16pm with a Saturday matinee at 2pm.

Tickets are priced £8 or £7 (concessions) in advance, from www.bolsoverdramagroup.org. Tickets can also be bought on the door, priced £9 or £8 (concessions).