Belper area walk for Sutton Rambling Club

Sutton Rambling Club will be heading off on a St George’s Day walk in the Belper area on Sunday, April 23.

The club would like to welcome new members on this latest walk.

This would be a good introduction to the club with a choice of two circular walks, one of 11.5 miles and the other six miles.

The ramble starts from the Belper side of Belper Bridge, crossing the bridge via Wyver Lane to Wyver Farm and on to Belper Lane End.

The route then climbs to the ridge joining the Midshires Way for the first break.

At this point, walkers can choose whether to enjoy a short easy 1.5 mile ramble to the Hanging Gate at Shottlegate or a four-mile longer ramble also to the Hanging Gate but over much rougher terrain.

This will be the main lunch stop with refreshments available at the pub. Those taking the short route will have a break of approximately 90 minutes.

Those taking the longer route may get a glimpse of a dragon in Handley Wood!

This very pleasant day will continue with a walk by Farnah Green and Chevin Mount finishing at the George and Dragon pub in Belper for a 5.30pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach picks up at the Staff Of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and at the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate outside the Asda supermarket in Masnsfield at 9.30am. The coach fare is £10. For further information ring 01623 645471 or 01623 460866.