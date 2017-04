Katriona Gilmore & Jamie Roberts are playing live at Farnsfield Acoustic this weekend.

Nominated three times at the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, this acclaimed duo are making their first visit to Farnsfield.

The pair are renowned for their striking song-writing, musicianship and their trademark harmonies.

They are at Farnsfield Village Hall on Saturday, April 22.

Ticket details are available on 01623 794700, 01623 870668 or www.farnsfieldacoustic.com