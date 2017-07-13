Sutton ramblers head off for another picturesque walk

Sutton Rambling Club members will be putting their walking boots on again for a ramble around the Higher Shelf Stones/Bleaklow Head/Longdendale Edges area on Sunday, July 16.

This will be an 11-mile linear predominantly moorland walk from Old Glossop to Crowden. Please note this will be a picnic lunch ramble so bring sufficient food and drink supplies. There has also been an offer of an alternative low level walk from Glossop.

The route starts at Old Glossop (grid ref 045942), skirts around Shire Hill before a stiff climb up to Lightside Ridge. The gradient gradually eases as walkers proceed to Yellow Slacks Crag where you can enjoy excellent views to the south over to Shelf Benches and Kinder Scout beyond.

This will be a great location for our first break of the day having walked for approximately one hour 15 minutes.

After this breather, you will continue along the edge to cross Dowstones Clough from which point the group will take a compass bearing over to Lower Shelf Stones crossing heather and peat moorland. A quarter of a mile further on we reach Higher Shelf Stones (621m) and take a short break to absorb the views.

Located very near to these stones is the infamous plane wreck of the American RB Superfortress four-engine aircraft which crashed in November 1948 with all 13 crew members losing their lives.

Then continue north from the wreck over more heather and peat moorland to Bleaklow Head (633m) via Hern Stones and Wain Stones. At this point, you will join the Pennine Way, following it up to the head of Torside Clough.

Here you will leave the Pennine Way and make a steep descent of the heather-clad Torside Grain and move back into open moorland. On arrival at Wildboar Clough, you will link up with the path along Longdendale Edge,a faint track affording excellent views of the Torside and Woodhead Reservoirs and also Black Hill and the Holme Moss TV mast. At a suitably scenic point the group will have a second break of the day.

You will then leave the edge at Stable Clough via a 4WD track used to transport shooters to the grouse butts. Eventually this track leads us down to the Longdendale Trail(disused railway line) which we follow until arriving at the Woodhead Reservoir dam wall. The walk will finish by taking the concessionary path north to finish at the Crowden car park for a 6pm coach departure home.

The Skills coach leaves the Staff of Life pub in Sutton-in-Ashfield at 9.15am and the Bancroft Lane end of Stockwell Gate,near the Asda supermarket, in Mansfield at 9.30am. There are other pick-up points en route. The coach fare is £10, accompanied juniors free. For further information please ring John on 01623 796396 or Keith on 01623 460866.