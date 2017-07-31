Reindeer Ramblers to head off on latest walk

The Reindeer Ramblers will be taking on part of the new Ecclesbourne Way on Sunday, August 6.

This recently opened 11-mile route mainly follows the Ecclesbourne river along the valley between Duffield and Wirksworth.

The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway runs adjacent to the walk between Wirksworth and Duffield, with stops at Idridgehay and Shottle.

This could be used as an alternative to the walk by rail enthusiasts.

Anyone wishing to join us will be most welcome. Don’t be shy, come and try.

The coach will leave the Reindeer pub on Southwell road at 9am, with pick-ups at the Rufford, Abbot Road, Fox & Crown, Dalestorth Road, the Staff of Life, Huthwaite Park or requested stops en route. If any Kirkby residents are interested, a earlier pick up may be arranged on Diamond Avenue.

The fare is £10, first timers £5 and accompanied juniors under 16 free.

For further information, please contact Fred on 01623 453038.