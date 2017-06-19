Reindeer Ramblers ready for latest walk

The Reindeer Ramblers will be taking a scenic walk in the Ashford in the Water and Monsal Dale area on Sunday, June 25.

Anyone wishing to join will be most welcome. Don’t be shy, come and try.

The coach will leave the Reindeer pub on Southwell road at 9am, with pick-ups at the Rufford, Abbot Road, Fox & Crown, Dalestorth Road, the Staff of Life, Huthwaite Park or requested stops en route. If any Kirkby residents are interested, a earlier pick-up may be arranged on Diamond Avenue.

The fare is £10, first timers £5 and accompanied juniors under 16 free.

For further information please contact Fred on 01623 453038.