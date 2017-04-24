Official opening for National Justice Museum in Nottingham

The new National Justice Museum has been officially opened in Nottingham, after the building underwent an exciting £1 million refurbishment, supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The popular former courthouse and gaol, previously known as the Galleries of Justice, houses the UK’s largest collection of over 40,000 law, justice, crime, and punishment artefacts.

It now features new areas to display a wider selection of archive items, an increased number of interactive displays, a new crime gallery featuring free exhibitions plus even more fun, family friendly activities thanks to its £1 million Heritage Lottery Fund support.

Pictured left to right are Tim Desmond (chief executive of the National Justice Museum), Paul Bowden (chairman of the National Justice Museum), Dame Julia Macur (president of the National Justice Museum), Jonathan Teare (trustee of the National Justice Museum), Jackie Morriss (Sheriff of Nottingham), Jonathan Platt (head of Hedge Lottery Fund East Midlands) and councillor Jim Harker (chairman of HLF East Midlands Committee).

Photo by Tracey Whitefoot.