Mansfield showcase for writers

The Played In project’s tour of venues in the area will be at The Brown Cow in Mansfield this weekend.

On Friday and Saturday (September 9-10), from 7pm, you can see the results of the efforts of the talented playwrights involved in the project.

The members of the new writing programme at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Write Track, have had an interesting time throughout 2016.

Involved in a project called Played In…, the 14 local playwrights have been gathering stories and views from individuals and groups in the community. Now you can see the results as the project returns to home turf.