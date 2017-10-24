Last chance to see dinosaur exhibition

There is still time for you to catch the world-exclusive Dinosaurs of China exhibition.

It can be seen at Wollaton Hall and Nottingham’s Lakeside Arts Centre until Sunday, October 29.

The ground shakers to feathered flyers exhibition will amaze families, children and dinosaur enthusiasts with a vast selection of genuine fossils and 3D skeletons that have never been seen outside of Asia before.

Unmissable highlights include the show-stopping Mamenchisaurus – a dinosaur the same height as three double decker buses and the amazing Gigantoraptor, the largest feathered dinosaur in the world. Visitors will also be taken on an evolutioary journey.

Telling the story of how dinosaurs evolved into birds, the event will span two family-friendly sites with Wollaton Hall hosting the main exhibition. The second exhibition at Nottingham University’s public arts centre, Lakeside Arts, will welcome the Alxasaurus and the Dilophosaurus which together with the university’s own Life Science collection will explore how dinosaurs may have looked.

Tickets for the Wollaton Hall exhibition are £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child. Children under five go free. Entry to the Lakeside exhibition is free of charge.

For more information, visit www.dinosaursofchina.co.uk