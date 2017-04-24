Join the Reindeer Ramblers for their latest walk

The Reindeer Ramblers will be taking a steady eight-mile walk in the Ashbourne area on Sunday, April 30.

Anyone wishing to join members for a walk will be most welcome.

The coach will leave the Reindeer pub on Southwell road at 9am, with pick-ups at the Rufford, Abbot Road, Fox & Crown, Dalestorth Road, the Staff of Life, Huthwaite Park or requested stops en route.

The fare is £10, first timers £5 and accompanied juniors under 16 free.

For further information, contact Fred on 01623 453038.