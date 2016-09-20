Illuminating experience in store with Adaire To Dance at Deda

Derbyshire dance company Adaire to Dance and the award-winning ILLUMINOS present the world premiere of Icarus, a new dance and digital interpretation of the well-known Greek myth, at Déda in Derby on Thursday, September 22.

A cast of four exceptional dancers from across the country integrate movement with light and stunning digital transformations from Rob and Matt Vale of ILLUMINOS. Choreographer, and Adaire to Dance artistic director Alice Vale, has created a mesmerising full length contemporary piece set beautifully to an original score composed by Matt Vale, and featuring bespoke costume designs by Gaia Yeomans.

Call the box office for ticket details on 01332 370 911.