Family fun as dinosaur exhibition continues

The Dinosaurs Of China Exhibition is at Wollaton Hall and Nottingham Lakeside Centre, until October 29.

This popular exhibition features the massive Mamenchisaurus, the tallest mounted dinosaur skeleton in the UK, and the amazing Gigantoraptor, the largest bird-like feathered dinosaur in the world, the 26 exhibits have been hand-picked to take visitors on a journey through time and show how dinosaurs evolved from ground shakers of the past to the birds we see in our gardens today.

Tickets for Wollaton Hall are £7.70 for an adult and £5.50 for a child (under fives go free). Entry to Lakeside is free of charge.