Explore this show at Playhouse from dance aces

The Tom Dale Company will be performing the show Urban Explorers at Nottingham Playhouse on Wednesday, July 5, from 7.30pm.

Navigating the urban landscape, expect free flowing visceral urban contemporary dance born out of the intensity of the urban music scene of grime, trap, dubstep and drum and bass.

This will be an exciting performance from Tom Dale Company with young dancers and musicians from across Nottinghamshire, exploring the urban arts scene and its influences.

For show details and ticket information, you can go to www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk or contact the box office on 0115 9419419.

Photo by David Baird