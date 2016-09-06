Enjoy weekend of laughter at city venues

Andy Askins, Craig Murray, Nick Dixon and Jonnie Price are the comics appearing at Nottingham Glee Club this weekend.

The quartet can be seen there on both Friday and Saturday, September 9-10.

Doors open at 7pm for both gigs.

The club is based at The Waterfront, off Canal Street, Nottingham. Call 0871 4720400 for bookings and enquiries.

Meanwhile, Jongleurs in Nottingham welcomes stand-ups Brendan Riley, Stuart Mitchell and Chris Purchase.

Call the ticket hotline on 08700 111 960 or email

enquiries@jongleurs.com

