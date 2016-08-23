Trio to play at Rescue Rooms

Against The Current have announced a string of headline shows in September and October, including a visit to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on September 28.
The announcement comes off the back of the release of the pop-rock three-piece’s critically acclaimed debut album In Our Bones which reached the top 30 in the UK charts.
The album includes future classics like Forget Me Now, Young & Relentless and the Kerrang! Awards 2016 ‘Song Of The Year’ nominee Running With The Wild Things.
For more details, you can see www.rescuerooms.com
Photo by Andrew Lipovsky
Almost Done!
By registering you are agreeing to the Terms and Conditions of the website.