Top gigs galore at The Diamond

Another busy weekend is lined up at The Diamond, based in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
On Thursday, September 1, Canadians Cherry Suede, plus support, are the visitors.
On Friday, September 2, you can see The Smiths United at the Stoney Street venue, and then there will be a gig by Glam 45, featuring the best of Sweet and glam rock, on Saturday, September 3.
Finally, there’s the Mad For Brit Show on Sunday, September 4, with some great Manchester sounds.
