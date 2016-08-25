Tarkovsky film season concludes at QUAD

The Sacrifice is the final film in the Sculpting Time season at QUAD in Derby.
Andrei Tarkovsky’s final film, from 1986, screens from Sunday, August 28 – Tuesday, August 30. The Sacrifice (12A) explores a deeply personal statement on humanity’s self-destruction and the end of the world.
Starting on the precipice of World War III, the story is about Alexander, a journalist and former actor and philosopher who, on the outbreak of war, turns to God and offers himself up as a sacrifice to change the world and stop the war. The Sacrifice is a heart-breaking but ultimately reaffirming film.
Ticket prices are £8.20 or £7 concessions. Tickets can be bought from QUAD box office on 01332 290606 or online http://www.derbyquad.co.uk/whats-on/film.aspx
