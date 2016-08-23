Plucky performers to show off their ukelele skills again

You can catch the Ukelele Orchestra of Great Britain when their The Gigasecond Tour visits Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, October 15.

The performance starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £20-£23. Call the box office on 0115 989 5555 or see www.trch.co.uk

The workd-renowned all-plucking superstars return with their toe-tapping music, hilarious banter, and superlative entertainment.

Last year, they celebrated 30 years of plucking action and this year they will have been active for one billion seconds.

See for yourself the performers who have earned celebrity fans and standing ovations all around the world.

