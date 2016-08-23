Chapterhouse Theatre Company will be visiting Kedleston Hall on Friday, August 26, to perform their popular production of A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

This will be staged to honour the 400th anniversary of Shakespeare’s death, and Chapterhouse is inviting everyone to help them celebrate this magical story.

The performance forms part of Chapterhouse Theatre Company’s Open Air Garden Theatre tourof the country.

In Shakespeare’s best-loved romantic comedy, let yourself be whisked away on a thrilling journey to the most magical of forests and meet star-crossed lovers, playful fairies and hilarious travelling players.

You can enjoy beautifully designed Elizabethan costumes, a wonderful new musical score and enchanting woodland puppet creatures. Picnic with family and friends in the picturesque surroundings of this stunning open-air venue for the perfect evening of theatre under the stars.

Chapterhouse has a long tradition in producing Shakespeare performances, showcasing his work in the open-air in the way it was originally meant to be enjoyed.

Richard Main, artistic director for Chapterhouse Theatre Company, said: “It is surprising how little our collective sense of humour has changed over so long a time, but A Midsummer Night’s Dream encapsulates the best in writing, verse and sheer exuberance of theatre and those things seem to last forever. Its comedy situations and romance are the foundation stone for every comedy and comedic moment that we see in our own time.”

The performance starts at 7.30pm. Gates open at 6pm.

Tickets and information are available from National Trust Box Office on 0844 249 1895 or www.nationaltrust.org.uk/kedleston-hall Please bring your own rugs or low-backed seating.

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Outdoor theatre treat at Kedleston Hall Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...