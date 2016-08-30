Nimmo taking a Stealth-y approach as part of upcoming UK tour

Fresh from a summer of festival appearances at the likes of Secret Garden Party, Field Day and Great Escape, electronic five-piece Nimmo have announced a UK headline tour for the autumn.

And they will make a stop at Stealth in Nottingham on October 12.

Nimmo have been creating a steady buzz over the last year, supporting the likes of Years and Years and Jack Garrat, and becoming a fixture on various ‘ones to watch’ lists.

The video for their latest single, My Only Friend, is available to watch at http://bit.ly/2aYwQuA

Tickets for their Nottingham gig are available at http://bit.ly/2bG978r

