Go behind the scenes at the Playhouse

Get yourselves along to Nottingham Playhouse on Saturday, September 3, for a chance to go behind the sceness.
The popular venue is hosting an open day from 12noon-5pm, to celebrate the start of its autumn season.
You can enjoy an afternoon of free activities and eye-opening behind-the-scenes events for all ages.
There will be live music, arts and crafts, performance poetry, drama workshops, special effects make-up and much more.
Some events require reservation in advance so call on 0115 9419419 or check out www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk
