See Hollywood ace and WWE legend

WWE legend and Hollywood Kevin Nash will be wowing his fans when he comes to the area on Sunday, September 11.
Don’t miss your chance to listen to his stories, get a photo with the star and get some signed merchandise, when he comes to an event in the area this weekend.
An Evenin With Kevin Nash is to be held at The John Fretwell Sporting Complex, Sookholme Road, Sookholme, from 6,.30pm.
To check out ticket availability, you can email events@hspresent.co.uk or call 01623 401498.
Nash, 57, is currently signed to WWE under their legends programme.
