Cave film to be screened nationwide

Feature film One More Time With Feeling will screen in cinemas for one night only on September 8, launching the new Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds album Skeleton Tree, released on September 9.

The first opportunity anyone will have to hear any of the songs from Skeleton Tree, will be to watch One More Time With Feeling, directed by Andrew Dominik (Chopper, Killing Them Softly).

The film will be shown in 150 cinemas across the UK and Ireland including QUAD in Derby and Nottingham’s Showcase and Broadway cinemas.

Dominik delves into the tragic backdrop of the writing and recording of the album.

Interwoven throughout the Bad Seeds’ filmed performance of the new album are interviews and footage shot by Dominik, accompanied by Cave’s intermittent narration and improvised rumination.

Filmed in black-and-white and colour, in both 3D and 2D, the result is stark, fragile and raw.

Director Andrew Dominik has issued the very first public statement about working with Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds on new 3D black-and-white feature film One More Time With Feeling:

“When Nick approached me about making a film around the recording and performing of the new Bad Seeds album, I’d been seeing quite a lot of him as we rallied around him and his family at the time of his son’s death.

“My immediate response was “Why do you want to do this?” Nick told me that he had some things he needed to say, but he didn’t know who to say them to. The idea of a traditional interview, he said, was simply unfeasible but that he felt a need to let the people who cared about his music understand the basic state of things. It seemed to me that he was trapped somewhere and just needed to do something – anything - to at least give the impression of forward movement.”

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds’ 16th studio album, Skeleton Tree, will be released globally on vinyl, CD and across all digital platforms on September 9. The album began its journey in late 2014 at Retreat Studios, Brighton, with further sessions at La Frette Studios, France in autumn 2015. The album was mixed at AIR Studios, London in early 2016.

