Check out performances to be held as part of Played In project

The members of the new writing programme at Mansfield Palace Theatre, Write Track, have had an interesting time throughout 2016 and you will soon be able to enjoy the results of their efforts.

Involved in a project called Played In…, 14 local playwrights have been gathering stories and views from individuals and groups in the community. The stories and views gathered have inspired a number of short plays.

The project is funded and in partnership with First Art (An Arts Council Creative People and Places Project) that works across Mansfield, Bolsover, Ashfield and North East Derbyshire.

The plays will be professionally produced and toured to venues throughout the First Art Area. Performances include at The Regent Wetherspoons, Diamond Avenue, Kingsway, Kirkby, on September 5 (6pm), and the Brown Cow Pub, Mansfield, on September 9-10 (7pm).

For more information, go to www.firstart.org.uk

or contact Christopher Neil – Tel: 01623 412921 or Email: cneil@mansfield.gov.uk to reserve a seat. Alternatively, just come along on the night.

The project was about what we do in our spare time. The writers have talked to football fans, roller derby players, connected with churches and spent time chatting to people in nail bars and tattoo parlours, as well as others.

One of the playwrights involved, Stacey Moon-Tracy, said, “I have really enjoyed the experience … the result of talking to people has completely guided this piece.”

The director, Christopher Neil, reflected: “It is great to be taking this collection of short plays back into the communities from which they came, and playing non-traditional theatre spaces such as pubs, clubs and churches.”

This has proved to be a fantastic project for all concerned. The writers have gain new experience by engaging with others and using material gathered to inspire their plays.

Every performance will provide the audience opportunities to give feedback and are being promoted as Pay What You Think nights so it definitely is worth giving it a go.

