WIN tickets to see Notts v Durham in T20 action

Trent Bridge is quickly becoming known as the home of the great entertainers after another exhilarating weekend of cricket.

Notts Outlaws bounced back in the NatWest T20 Blast with a last ball win over Derbyshire Falcons on Friday night followed by a D/L win over Northants Steelbacks on Saturday.

And they will be looking to continue that form throughout July and into August as they target another white ball finals day, after clinching the Royal London One-Day Cup.

