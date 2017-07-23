Weather the only Premier winner

Have your say

The rain was the winner in the Notts Premier League as all matches got under way but were then abandoned because of rain.

Unbeaten leaders Cuckney escaped a possible first defeat at Radcliffe thanks to the weather.

After being put in, the home side made 211 for eight from their 50 overs.

They then reduced Cuckney to 40 for four in the 13th over when the match succumbed to the rain.

In the battle at the foot of the table, Welbeck made a fine start at Attenborough.

Gurpej Landa was the star, featuring in an opening stand of 51 with Matthew Higgins (15) and then in a partnership worth 104 with Richard Stroh (29).

With the score on 155 for one, Landa, who struck six fours and three sixes, fell for 70 .

The visitors then collapsed to 199 all out.

Bottom-of-the-table Attenborough were on 14 for one after 5.1 overs when play was abandoned.

A soggy outfield delayed the start at Caythorpe and the match was reduced to 44 overs per side.

Mid-table Mansfield Hosiery Mills lost early wickets and stumbled to 114 all out in the final over.

Captain and wicketkeeper Tom New top-scored with 33, sharing a partnership of 61 with brother Matt (29).

In reply, Caythorpe faced just one over, making four without loss.

Third-from-bottom Farnsfield were bowled out for 152 in the 48th over of their innings at West Indian Cavaliers.

Matt Sisson, who struck five fours in his 43, and Callum McKenzie with 34 added 51 for the second wicket to take Farnsfield to 81 for one.

Wickets then fell at regular intervals.

In Cavaliers’ reply, Mark Hallam grabbed a couple of victims to reduce the home side to nine for two from four overs.