Unbeaten record saved with last-wicket stand

Notts Premier League leaders Cuckney saw their advantage at the top of the table reduced to 17 points as they went close to losing for the first time this season.

Cuckney were left hanging on for a losing draw against Hucknall.

The visitors, put into bat, got off to a fine start as Vinay Landa (44) and Jake Libby (91) put on 136 for the first wicket.

Cuckney then gained a measure of control with Simon Mugava taking four for 58 as Hucknall closed on 206 for seven.

The home side’s reply never threatened to end in a win as Cuckney slumped to 99 for six.

A battling 55 from Nick Langford held the rearguard together and when he was the ninth wicket to fall, Dan Brown and Jake Tong to navigated the final balls to secure a draw on 151 for nine, despite Suhail Ahmed’s four for 60.

Plumtree couldn’t take full advantage of Cuckney’s slip as they were held to a winning draw at Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

Matt Wright claimed four for 33 as Plumtree made 249 for eight.

In reply, Kunal Manek (46) and George Hadfield (27) added 67 for the first wicket.

Only Tom New (41) of the remaining Mills batsmen passed 12, however, as the innings closed on 184 for eight.

Farnsfield lost by 113 runs to Kimberley Institute, who recovered from 37 for three to close on 207 for seven with Joseph Worrall taking three for 32.

In reply, Farnsfield were dismissed for just 94 with James Smith making 49.