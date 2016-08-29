Shirebrook secure first win to move off bottom

Shirebrook moved off the bottom of the league with their first win of the season, beating Worsbrough 4-1.

Shirebrook went ahead in the 13th minute when Ryan Hall got his second goal in two games.

Things got even better in the 18th minute when Liam Osborne was played in and his shot smacked the crossbar and bounced down just over the line.

Worsbrough got back into the game when an error by Spinks in the Shirebrook goal left Lee Garside with a tap in, and it was the visiting side who finished the half strongly but couldn’t find the second goal before the break

In the 63rd minute Shirerbook looked to have put the game to bed when Will Wraith got his first goal for the club and sub Kieran Barnes added the fourth goal in the 67th minute as Shirebrook ran out well-deserved winners.